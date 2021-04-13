For a second year in a roll, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced cancellation of the annual Kiwanis Club of St. Helens Community Parade.
Club member Don Patterson confirmed the cancellation on Tuesday, April 13.
The annual event is normally held in late June. Participants stage at the west end of the city and parade down Columbia Boulevard to the Old Town section of St. Helens.
Past parades have become family affairs drawing several thousand spectators and dozens of entries.
