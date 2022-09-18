The St. Helens Dutch Brothers crew and Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) have teamed up to collect toys for the annual community Christmas Toy N Joy effort.
CRFR staged at the St. Helens Dutch Brothers location at Highway 101 and Columbia Boulevard to take donations Friday, Sept. 16.
"Thank you to Dutch Bros today and to everyone who let us chat with you in line and to those who donated cash and toys today for Toy N Joy. Everything is better with community," a CRFR Facebook post reads.
