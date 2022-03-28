Temporary road closures at Howard Street and Kelley Street are scheduled for Wednesday April 6 to Friday April 22.
The temporary closures are expected to last 17 days.
Expect single lane traffic control on Kelley Street intermittently between Wednesday April 6t and Friday April 22 during normal working hours.
Howard Street will be closed to all traffic between Kelley Street and the Columbia Commons Business Campus from 7 a.m. on Monday April 11 until 5 p.m. on Friday April 22, including evenings and weekends.
Please follow detour signs to Commons Drive via Pittsburg Road.
