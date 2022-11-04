This year’s 40th Annual Merchants' Toy N Joy Auction - "A Ruby Jubilee" - is scheduled for 4 p.m. De. 3, at the Columbia County Fairgrounds Pavilion, 58892 Saulser Road in St. Helens.
With a steak or chicken dinner and the traditional brownie ala mode from Sunshine Catering, the evening's festivities kick off when doors open at 4 p.m. for social hour, guests can bid on the silent auction, and take part in the $1000 50/50 and bucket raffles before the live auction.
The auction with Mark Kuhn starts at 7 p.m. The Paddle Raise during the live auction will be dedicated to the Columbia Pacific Food Bank.
The festive event raises funds to provide food and gifts at Christmas for families in need in the community through Columbia County nonprofits such as the Columbia River Fire & Rescue Volunteer Association's Toy N Joy Program, St. Helens Kiwanis' Holiday Hope Program, Columbia Pacific Food Bank, Scappoose Fire Districts' Share & Care, Community Action Team, and more.
These programs are sponsored by the Columbia River Fire & Rescue Volunteer Firefighters Association, and the St. Helens Kiwanis Club. Together, these organizations distribute toys and holiday food baskets to families throughout Columbia River Fire and Rescue's service district, which stretches from Rainier to Warren in Columbia County, Oregon.
Tickets for the event are $40 each (with tables of six available at $300 per table. Table price includes dinner, dessert, and a drink ticket for each guest at the table). Tickets limited to 250 seats and available online at
sthelenssportsbooster.schoolauction.net/tnjauction2022/register/ticket_sales
Interested in participating online-only still? Organizers are offering an online auction prior to the in-person event beginning Thursday, Nov. 24 through Friday, Dec, 2. Tickets to our bucket raffle items (all raffle items excluding the $1,000 50/50 raffle) will be available for purchase at this time. You are more than welcome to participate in both! Grab your raffle tickets and bid on some online-exclusive items. Register online for free to participate!
sthelenssportsbooster.schoolauction.net/tnjauction2022/online_auction/mobile_welcome?redirect_destination=online&skey=479~1669923094~8223596b0f68ed0e35964298f7c09ffc31b89ebb
Interested in donating an item or gift certificate for our auctions? We are still taking donations for our auction through Monday, Nov. 14, which are tax deductible for you. You can either drop it off at Sass at Home/Northwest Plumbing Services at 58105 Columbia River Highway, Suite B, St. Helens, OR 97051, or click here to donate. A volunteers will follow-up with you
sthelenssportsbooster.schoolauction.net/tnjauction2022/donate_items/new?skey=479~1669923094~8223596b0f68ed0e35964298f7c09ffc31b89ebb
