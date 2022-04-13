Update posted at 4:30 p.m.
The following is an update from the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Cornelius Pass Road is now open from Old Cornelius Pass Road to U.S. 30. The road has been closed since Monday by trees brought down by heavy snow.
