Oregon Coast Highway 101 is closed two miles north of Cloverdale at milepost 87 following a single vehicle crash.
The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) said there will be a lengthy closure of Highway 101 for a law enforcement investigation and reconstruction. According to ODOT, there is no easy detour. Travelers should avoid the area, use an alternative route or expect long delays.
For updates, visit TripCheck.com.
