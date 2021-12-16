Update posted at 9:45 a.m.
One lane of Highway 30 is reportedly open.
Previous coverage posted at 8:45 a.m.
Report of a multiple vehicle traffic crash on Highway 30 between Deer Island and Rainier.
Highway 30 is blocked by the crash at Nicolai Cutoff Road. Watch for traffic delays and yield to emergency vehicles.
