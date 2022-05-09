Street closures extended
Big River Construction has announced an extension to temporary road closures at Howard Street and Kelley Street in St. Helens. The anticipated dates of temporary road closures are Friday May 13 to Friday June 17.
The work is includes installing underground utilities in preparation for future business developments.
Expect single lane traffic control on Kelley Street intermittently between Friday, May 13 and Friday, June 17 during normal working hours. Howard Street will be closed to all traffic between Kelley Street and the Columbia Commons Business Campus from 7 a.m. on Friday May 13 until 5 p.m. Friday June 17, including evenings and weekends.
Please follow detour signs to Commons Drive via Pittsburg Road.
