The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) will close Interstate 5 at 11 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18 between Brooks and Aurora at milepost 263 to 282.
The closure will allow PGE crews to repair transmission lines that extend over the highway and that have been damaged by the recent winter storm.
The work is critical to restore power to thousands of Oregon homes and businesses, according to ODOT.
Lane closures in preparation for the full closure will begin at 9:30 p.m. with full closure by 11 p.m. The first I-5 lanes are scheduled for re-opening by 3 a.m. with all lanes open again by 4:30 a.m.
During the closure, all southbound traffic will leave the freeway at Exit 282, Donald/Aurora, and northbound traffic will leave the freeway at Exit 263, Brooks.
Detour information
- When northbound I-5 is closed at milepost 263, take Exit 263 to Brooklake Road to OR 99E back to northbound I-5.
- When southbound I-5 is closed at milepost 282, take Exit 282A to OR 551 to OR99E back to southbound I-5.
The powerlines to be repaired are located at mileposts 267 and 273. The road needs to be completely closed for crew and traveler safety during the work.
This is one of many closures throughout northwest Oregon as services are repaired and restored following the weekend ice storm.
Travelers should anticipate closures and delays in their travels as storm damage to trees and powerlines are repaired.
Check TripCheck.com or call 5-1-1 for current conditions.
