Update posted at 9:15 a.m.
ODOT reports that all lanes of eastbound Interstate 84 one mile east of Portland are now open following a Thursday morning crash near Interstate 205.
Previous Chronicle coverage posted at 6:15 a.m.
A traffic crash has closed Interstate 84 (I-84) one mile east of Portland.
The Oregon Department of Transportatiob (ODOT) is diverting all eastbound Interstate 84 traffic onto southbound Interstate 205 Thursday morning following a crash involving a wrong-way driver.
The crash took place in the eastbound I-84 lanes east of the ramp to southbound I-205.
ODOT expects a lengthy closure and is advising travelers to expect delays in the area or find an alternate route.
For real time traffic updates go to TripCheck.com.
