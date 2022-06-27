A crane truck fire at milepost 40 on I-84 has closed all eastbound and westbound lanes of between Troutdale, exit 17 and Hood River, exit 62, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT).
Detour route between Portland and the Columbia Gorge is U.S. Highway 26. The closure is expected to last through the morning.
