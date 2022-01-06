The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) reports a landslide has Bridge Avenue closed in both directions at Highway 30 on the west end of the St. Johns Bridge in the north Portland area. Lanes affected include one lane eastbound and all west bound lanes on Bridge Avenue.
Drivers are urged to seek an alternative route. Crews were working to clear the landslide early Thursday morning.
ODOT also reports a landslide near Cascade Locks has closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.