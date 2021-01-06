One southbound lane of Highway 99E is closed near South End Road, between Canby and Oregon City, following the derailment of a train carrying lumber.
The Oregon Department of Transportation reports the derailment occurred early Wednesday morning and involved about a dozen rail cars. ODOT said there was no hazardous materials involved in the incident.
The closure may be in place for the next 24 to 48 hours. Flaggers are expected to be in place to direct traffic around the closure.
Travelers should use caution and expect delays while crews use heavy equipment for the clean-up.
ODOT did not provide details about the cause of the derailment with this initial release.
