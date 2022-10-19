If you have plans to travel along I-5 in Linn County, authorities are advising of travel delays due to a multi-vehicle pileup along the interstate freeway.
Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers responded to the multi-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 5 between milepost 228 and 211 at approximately 8 a.m. this morning.
Interstate 5 southbound was completely blocked as of this report, with a detour in place. Interstate 5 northbound is open but moving slowly. The freeway is expected to be closed most of the day. Preliminary estimates of involved vehicles are 15 to 20 commercial motor vehicles and 45 passenger vehicles with one confirmed fatality.
The Oregon Department of Transportation has temporarily dropped the cable barrier to detour vehicles caught in the gridlock on Interstate 5. School buses from Eugene have also arrived on the scene to assist in relocating 30-40 stranded motorists to Pioneer Villa at exit 216.
DEQ and HAZMAT are responding to approximately 6 of the CMVs that are leaking fluids onto the roadway.
Several public safety agencies are assisting. Members of the Oregon State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit are on the scene.
For current information about detours and when the roadway will be re-open, call 511 or visit www.tripcheck.com
