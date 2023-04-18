The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) reports that Highway 30 is closed in both directions near milepost 77, about 15 miles east of Astoria, following a crash involving a logging truck and a car.
There is no convenient detour so travelers should find an alternate route or expect long delays. ODOT expects a lengthy closure and have no estimated time for re-opening the road.
Update by calling 5-1-1 or visiting TripCheck.com
