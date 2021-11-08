One person was sent to the hospital following a crash on Highway 30.
Eight firefighters, three police officers, and an ambulance arrived on scene of a crash on the highway between Wyeth and Howard Streets in St. Helens.
Columbia River Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Gorsuch said that a car entering a turn collided with a motorcycle going westbound on Highway 30.
According to Gorsuch, the motorcyclist was sent to the hospital after being ejected 50 yards from the vehicle. The passenger and driver of the car were evaluated at the scene.
Gorsuch said there was little hazmat risk, no vehicle extrication was involved and there were no signs of a fire.
The area of the highway between Wyeth and Howard was closed for a short time while the vehicles were cleared from the scene.
