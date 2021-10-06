Emergency responders are on the scene of a serious accident on Canaan Road near Deer Island Heights in Deer Island involving two vehicles.
The first responders are in the process of landing LifeFlight in the general vicinity.
Drivers are asked to use an alternate route, the road is completely blocked.
