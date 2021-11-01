Details are pending after Columbia River Fire & Rescue arrived on the scene of a car that reportedly drove off an embankment in the area of N. 12th in St. Helens.
Crews had requested that people avoid the area late Sunday, Oct. 31, while they provided patient care for a single injured patient.
The road was closed for a short time.
