Eight firefighters, three police officers, and an ambulance arrived on scene of a crash at the intersection of Howard and Wyeth St.
Columbia River Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Gorsuch said that a car entering a turn collided with a motorcycle going westbound on Highway 30.
The motorcyclist was ejected from the vehicle and transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
"The motorcyclist was approximately 50 yards further on arrival down the highway," Gorsuch said. "The other two from the Mustang are being evaluated and will probably be released to go home."
Gorsuch said there was little hazmat risk, no vehicle extrication was involved and there were no signs of a fire.
The road was closed for a short time while the vehicles were cleared from the scene.
