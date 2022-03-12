The tipping floor at the Columbia County Transfer Station is under repair.
This month-long project may cause longer wait times than usual. Columbia County Public Works Department officials ask that you please be aware of the contractors on the tipping floor.
"We appreciate your patience and understanding," a release from the department reads.
The Columbia County Transfer Station is located at 1601 Railroad Avenue in St. Helens.
