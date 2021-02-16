Oregon Coast Highway 101 will be closed for emergency repairs at milepost 170.5, seven miles south of Yachats, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. beginning Wednesday morning.
The daytime full closures are expected to last about a week. There are no local detours.
Check TripCheck.com or call 5-1-1 for road status.
