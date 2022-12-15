On Monday, Dec. 12, at approximately 10:55 p.m., St. Helens police responded to the report of a theft in progress at the St. Helens Walmart at 2295 Gable Road.
Two male and two female suspects left the store with three shopping carts filled with stolen merchandise.
One of the male suspects was seen on security footage pushing an employee out of his way when the suspects were confronted by staff as they left the store.
The suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival in a blue Chevy Suburban towing a trailer. An area check was conducted, but police were unable to locate the vehicle.
If you have any information about this incident or know the identity of the suspects, please contact the St. Helens Police Department at 503-397-1521.
