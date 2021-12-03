St. Helens Police are conducting an investigation into multiple reports of car break-ins.
Officers began the investigation following a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Edna Barr Lane at approximately 4:14 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 28.
The reporting party told police that five suspects had exited a white SUV and proceeded to test vehicle door handles in the neighborhood. Officers conducted an area search but were unable to locate the suspects or the vehicle.
Since the start of the investigation, St. Helens officers have taken 13 reports of vehicles being broken into with miscellaneous items stolen. The reported thefts all involved unlocked vehicles.
A black 2021 Jeep Wrangler and a white 2015 Honda Civic were also reported as stolen. The car prowls and thefts are all believed to be related to the same group of suspects. As of the writing of this press release, police have received reports from the Elk Meadows neighborhood, Parkwood neighborhood, Crestwood Village, Noble Road neighborhood, and Charming Way neighborhood.
This is an active investigation, and St. Helens police are currently pursuing leads, according to a release from the St. Helens Police Department. If you have any additional information regarding this case or need to report that you are a victim of a car prowl or car theft, you are asked to call the St. Helens Police Department at 503-397-1521.
- Police have also issued the following precautions designed to help ensure that you do not fall victim to car thefts or car prowls.
- Always keep your vehicle locked.
- If possible, park your vehicle inside a closed garage or behind a locked gate. If you must park your vehicle on a street or outside, choose a well-lit area with good visibility on all sides.
- Never leave valuables inside your vehicle where they are visible from the outside. This is particularly important during the holiday season when car prowlers are on the lookout for Christmas shopping bags.
