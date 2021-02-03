Eligibility for vaccines is slowly expanding, but the demand for vaccines still outweighs the supply.
In Columbia County, local teachers and school staff began to receive vaccines this week and people from Phase 1A continue to be connected with health care providers.
At a county commissioner meeting last week, Public Health Director Michael Paul estimated there were still about 800 county residents in Phase 1A who have yet to be vaccinated. He said the county is working on a registration program to help streamline the process for local health providers so they can focus more on administering vaccines than registration.
As of Jan. 27, there were 1,645 people vaccinated with 276 of those fully vaccinated. Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require two doses to be fully effective.
By Feb. 28, all Oregonians ages 65 and older will be eligible to receive vaccines, but it is uncertain yet how quickly people in those groups will be able to receive their doses and depends largely on state allocations.
In the meantime, there are a few options to sign up for vaccine waitlists via health care providers. Other providers have provided general information.
Columbia Health Services
Columbia Health Services (CHS) has an online form for people interested in receiving the vaccine when it is available for them. Signing up does not guarantee a vaccine, but it does give CHS a way to contact people.
The waitlist sign-up sheet asks people to provide personal information including name, age and employment to help determine eligibility.
If eligible or vaccine becomes available, staff will contact people on the waitlist. Those who do not respond to three contact attempts will be removed from the waitlist.
Kaiser Permanente
Members of Kaiser Permanente can sign up for a vaccine waitlist here. It will ask for member log-in information and ask a series of questions to determine eligibility.
Legacy Health
In a post on Legacy Health's Facebook, the provider said it is receiving a lot of calls and emails regarding vaccine availability in Oregon and Washington.
"A lot of this information is still being developed. We are working quickly to get you information as soon we can and we ask that people with questions head to our vaccine website, and not call our providers, hospitals, or doctors," the post read. "All the most updated information, as we have it, is posted immediately to the website."
It said more information will be shared as it becomes available, and to check for new updates at its COVID-19 page.
Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU)
OHSU said it plans to deploy mobile vaccination vans "in the coming weeks," according to its website. Whether the vans will come to St. Helens and when that may be is not certain at this time. OHSU currently has mobile COVID-19 testing vans deployed at St. Helens High School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays.
OHSU currently has partnerships with other health systems to provide mass vaccination clinics, like at the Oregon Convention Center and Portland International Airport. These clinics are only available to people in Phase 1A at this time.
According to its website, efforts will expand as the OHA expands eligibility and distributes the vaccines allocated from the federal government.
Eligibility
If you are eligible to receive the vaccine, or become eligible, visit the Oregon Health Authority's COVID-19 page for information on how to receive a vaccine. A chat window will help determine eligibility if you are unsure. For now, the site directs eligible people in Columbia County to the county's public health site.
County officials have asked that people who are eligible in Phase 1A who have not yet been connected with a provider to receive a vaccine to contact Columbia County Public Health at 503-397-7247.
