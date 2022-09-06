Local first responders used their skills and determination during an unusual rescue in the Columbia River.
The details are from Scappoose Fire following the Aug. 31 event.
Scappoose Fire received a request from our friends at the Near Space Corporation in Tillamook. They needed help coordinating the recovery of a weather balloon that had landed in the middle of the Columbia River.
The balloon, with a height taller than a three-story building, was being challenged by a local change in weather conditions. Unfortunately, the balloon was not able to be brought down on land.
The professionals that oversee the launch and mission of weather balloons use many tools and systems to know where the balloon is at all times. The balloon was followed by a fixed wing plane as it got close to Scappoose. This plane helped to guide us to the specific location. As added safety for aircraft in the area, the balloon was fixed with a special transmitter that identifies the balloon’s location so that other aircraft can see it as normal air traffic.
Once the balloon landed in the water, the recovery of the electronics became a focus as well as the large balloon.
To prevent the balloon from being a significant river hazard; Scappoose Fire reached out to Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue, Sauvie Island Fire District and U.S. Coast Guard Sector Columbia River to help with the recovery, and notify the boaters on the water. This recovery was successful because of their assistance.
After about three hours, the recovery effort was completed, and the electronic equipment was returned to the Near Space Corporation staff. Due to the mix of water and the balloon fabric, what would normally be very light was hundreds of pounds.
This was a great opportunity to test out communication plans and equipment in a low stress environment while having to think outside the box with this operation.
Additional thanks to the community members Tom Morton and Lance Scrivens for assisting us pull the balloon higher on the shore and transporting staff and equipment in the hard-to-reach area.
For those that thought they were seeing an alien craft over Scappoose and the Columbia River today, it was just a challenged weather balloon.
