In preparation for the boating season, Oregon State Police (OSP) will be conducting voluntary vessel inspections across Oregon, including two inspection in Columbia County.
The local inspections will take place from 11:30 to 3:30 Saturday, May 20 at the Scappoose Bay Marina and the St. Helens Marina.
These inspections are to provide boat operators/owners the opportunity to ensure compliance before launching their vessels.
If you are a water sports enthusiast, an avid fisherman, or just a new boating recreationalist, OSP encourages you come by one of these locations where a team of troopers will be on hand to assist you with voluntary vessel safety inspections, outlining any safety or legal deficiencies to boat operators/owners, or just to answer any questions you might have.
“Working together with our partners, the Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division is looking to increase compliance with vessel safety prior to the boating season," OSP Capt. Casey Thomas said. "This is a great opportunity for folks to get everything looked over and have a positive interaction with law enforcement."
No reservations are necessary and boat owners can stop by during the listed dates, times, at the listed locations, whenever it’s convenient for them. Fish & Wildlife Troopers and Marine Deputies will also be available for questions and will have handouts and other items for kids and adults alike.
