Governor Kate Brown today ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, August 25, in honor of Oregon State Police (OSP) Sergeant John Burright.

Sgt. Burright died on May 4 after an almost 20-year fight with disabling injuries sustained on September 4, 2001, in the line of duty while he was assisting a driver on I-5; he retired from OSP in 2002 due to his injuries. OSP Senior Trooper Maria Mingano and Albany Police Officer Jason Hoerauf were killed the day of the incident. Sgt. Burright’s death represents Oregon State Police’s 35th line-of-duty death.

This flag order applies to the date of Sgt. Burright’s memorial service, August 25, at the Salem Armory. The service is open to the public, and there will be will be an emergency vehicle procession from Albany to the Salem Armory prior to the start.

"Sergeant John Burright's service and dedication to Oregon is not forgotten," Brown said. "My heart goes out to his family and loved ones, and I extend my sincere appreciation, and the gratitude of all Oregonians, for his many years of service to the communities of Roseburg, Albany, and Salem."

Memorial Service: OSP Sgt. John Burright A public memorial service for Oregon State Police Sergeant John Burright will be held at 1 p…

Procession

An emergency vehicle procession in honor of Oregon State Police Sergeant John Burright is scheduled to begin at 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, August 25.

The procession will be starting at the Linn County Fairgrounds, located at 3700 Knox Butte Road E in Albany. Members of the public are not allowed to participate in the procession but are welcome to view the procession from sidewalks and overpasses along the route.

The procession is expected to include a large number of public safety vehicles. The attached map is the exact route of the procession from the Linn County Fairgrounds past the Oregon State Police Albany Patrol Office, where Sgt. Burright spent most of his career. The procession then continues north on Interstate 5 to the Salem Armory for the memorial service.

During the procession, area travelers should be prepared for road closures, traffic congestion, and long delays along the route, especially on I-5 between Albany and Salem.

If you are planning on driving in these areas between the hours of 10 a.m. through 12 p.m. we encourage you to take an alternative route or delay traveling until the events have ended.

Members of the public attending the memorial service at the Salem Armory are encouraged to carpool, walk, or ride a bicycle. Public parking is available but limited