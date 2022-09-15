The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office's (CCSO) 3rd Annual Trunk-or-Treat event is scheduled for Oct. 31 at the Columbia County Fairgrounds located at 58892 Saulser Road, St. Helens.
This year’s event will be held on Monday, Oct. 31 between the hours of 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.
For the past two years, the Sheriff’s Office has hosted a drive-thru event, first at the Sheriff’s Office in 2020 and then at the Columbia 9-1-1 Communications and Lee Broadbent Training Center on McNulty Way in 2021.
This year the agency wanted to get back to a more traditional event, but needed a location that would have plenty of parking. Malinda Duran, the event coordinator, approached the Columbia County Fair Board at the board's Aug. 8 meeting to express interest in securing the fairgrounds as an event venue.
Trunk-or-Treat is one of several ways for the Sheriff’s Office to connect with the community, particularly the youth, and to build positive relationships. Other events include participation in many of the parades offered throughout the county, the fair, the Prepare Fair and hosting a National Night Out event in August.
At the CCSO 2021 Trunk-or-Treat event the agency staff and volunteers passed out 286 goody bags to trick-or-treaters and 42 Beanie Babies to infants.
"We anticipate those numbers to increase this year with the lifting of COVID restrictions," a release from the CCSO states. "The fairgrounds offers plenty of parking for a more traditional trick-or-treating event, but also the ability to easily revert back to a drive-thru event should the need arise."
In order to hold the event, the CCSO needs the participation from other county businesses, agencies, organizations and individuals to host a “trunk” or booth.
"Since this year’s event is going to be more traditional, it means that any group or individual participating would be able to plan a game or activity in which the children can participate," the release states.
Examples of activities offered at other Trunk-or-Treat events include pumpkin bowling, witches hat ring toss, fishing game, etc. Any activity that can be completed fairly quickly would be great for this event.
"One of the really fun parts of the event is seeing all of the creative decorations and costumes that the different groups and individuals come up with, as well as the costumes worn by the trick-or-treaters," the release states. "Last year the Sheriff’s Office did a witches lair complete with a bubbling cauldron. Other decorations included a cowboy skeleton campfire, spooky dolls, OSU Beavers and Nightmare Before Christmas. The internet and Pinterest have some great ideas for trunk decorations."
If you, your business or organization are interested in hosting a trunk or booth at this year’s event, contact Malinda Duran at the Sheriff’s Office. She may be reached by email at malinda.duran@columbiacountyor.gov, or by phone, at 503-366-4601.
