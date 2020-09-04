Update posted at 12:15 p.m. Sept. 4
Crews have repaired the broken railroad safety crossing bar at Gable Road and Highway in St. Helens.
The bar had been damaged Friday morning, Sept. 4.
Previous Chronicle coverage posted at 9 a.m. Sept. 4
One of the railroad safety crossing arms at the intersection of Gable Road and Highway 30 in St. Helens has been damaged.
Police were called to scene Friday morning, Sept. 4, after an unconfirmed report that a vehicle struck the safety crossing arm on the south side of Gable Road and left the scene. The crossing arm was laying just off the roadway along the ditch.
As police arrived a train was slowly passing through the intersection.
There are two safety crossing arms, one on each side of Gable Road, that automatically lower to stop traffic when a train is approaching the busy intersection.
Drivers are cautioned to watch for trains in the area and for crews repairing the damaged crossing arm.
