Update posted at 10:45 a.m.
The National Weather Service has extended the Winter Weather Advisory for our region until 12 p.m. today.
Previous coverage posted at 6:15 a.m.
Drivers and pedestrians are challenged this morning after overnight snow fell throughout the region.
A mix of slush, snow and ice have layered streets and roadways. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until 10 a.m. this morning for the region.
Snow accumulations between one half inch and 2 inches are possible. Locations west of Hillsboro and elevations above 500 feet may see snow accumulations between 3 to 6 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. The heaviest snowfall is expected during the early hours of Monday morning, likely impacting portions of the early morning commute. Many places at river level will likely see less than an inch.
The NWS has issued a Winter Storm Warning above 1,000 feet, with heavy snow expected for the North Oregon Coast Range until 2 p.m. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
Transportation crews report some roads are closed due to the wintry conditions. The weather conditions have closed most area public schools in Columbia County and slowed the start at city, state and county government offices. See the Closure / Delay list at this website.
Cornelius Pass Road is closed between Northwest Skyline Boulevard and Highway 30 by multiple downed trees and power lines, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. The road is expected to be closed all day.
