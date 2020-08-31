Update posted at 12:45 p.m. Aug. 31
With Labor Day weekend coming up, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reminds Oregonians that the safest way to celebrate during the pandemic is to avoid groups and gatherings, to stay home as much as possible, and to follow face covering guidance if outside the home.
Past holiday weekends have led to outbreaks in Oregon among people celebrating in unsafe ways and led to an uptick in cases. With cases falling, it’s more important than ever for Oregonians to modify or cancel holiday weekend gatherings and celebrate in safe ways so our state can continue to make progress against COVID-19.
COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 459, the OHA reported at 12:01 a.m. today.
OHA also reported 162 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 26,713.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (14), Coos (1), Crook (1), Deschutes (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (6), Lane (15), Lincoln (1), Linn (4), Malheur (9), Marion (36), Multnomah (34), Polk (6), Umatilla (6), Wasco (1), and Washington (25).
Oregon’s 459th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on August 25 and died on August 26 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Previous Chronicle coverage posted at 7 a.m.Aug. 31
Columbia County's total confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases totaled 130 as of Sunday, Aug. 30.
The county has had one death related to the pandemic, which occurred earlier this month.
COVID-19 has claimed four more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 458, according to the Oregon Health Authority, which also reported 269 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 26,554.
The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (5), Clackamas (16), Columbia (2), Coos (3), Deschutes (3), Hood River (9), Jackson (13), Lane (9), Lincoln (1), Linn (5), Malheur (22), Marion (48), Morrow (7), Multnomah (36), Polk (8), Sherman (1), Umatilla (41), Union (1), Washington (35), and Yamhill (4).
