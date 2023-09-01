Update posted Sept 1
On Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:17 A.M., Portland Fire & Rescue and the Portland Police Bureau were dispatched to a report of a potentially deceased person, in a pond, at North Force Avenue and North Victory Boulevard, in Portland.
When rescue crews arrived they began communicating with the patient and PF&R command notified PPB dispatch that police were not needed and canceled PPB response.
The patient was stuck in the mud, approximately 75 feet from firm ground, and was buried up to their armpits. The rescue required a rope and ladder in order to remove the patient. The rescue took approximately 1 hour to complete.
After rescue, the patient was transported to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center for an evaluation.
The patient provided a fake name, however an observant hospital employee noticed he resembled Christopher Pray. Hospital staff notified the Portland Police Bureau, who responded and confirmed his identity. Pray was arrested and is in PPB custody.
Previous coverage posted Aug. 31
On Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at approximately 10:45 p.m. the Oregon State Police were notified of an escaped adult in custody and patient of the Oregon State Hospital, located in Salem.
Christopher Lee Pray was an adult in custody at the Multnomah County jail for multiple serious charges, to include Attempted Aggravated Murder, when he was transferred to the Oregon State Hospital on August 30.
At approximately 10:45 p.m. Pray escaped from custody when he stole a white 2016 Dodge Caravan, bearing Oregon license plate E265614, and eluded law enforcement southbound on Interstate 5. Law enforcement terminated the pursuit due to safety concerns and Pray was not apprehended.
Prays whereabouts are unknown at this time. He was last seen heading southbound on Interstate 5, however he has ties to the greater Portland metro area. At the time of his escape, he was fully restrained with leg shackles, a belly chain, handcuffs, and a restraint connecting all three together. He was wearing a white t-shirt, maroon sweatpants, and black rubber slippers.
Pray is considered extremely dangerous and should not be approached. Law enforcement is urging the public to dial 911 and report any sightings of Pray or the vehicle he was operating.
Christopher Lee Pray- Poses an extreme danger to the public
- 39 years old
- 6 ft. tall, 170 pounds
- Brown hair and brown eyes
- White male
- Trimmed facial hair- may be different from photo
- Stitches on his upper lip
- Tattoos- Right arm- “PRAY”; right forearm – “S”; neck- possibly “supreme”
- Full restraints- leg shackles, belly chain, and handcuffs
- White t-shirt, maroon sweatpants, and black rubber slippers.
2016 white Dodge Caravan
- Oregon license plate- E265614 (yellow plate)
- No identifying marks
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.