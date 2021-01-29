Update posted at 6 p.m. Jan. 29
OSP has identified the operator of the GMC Sierra as Grant Fisher, 23 of Boring.
Lee was released from the hospital and transported to the Clackamas County Jail where he was lodged for Criminally Negligent Homicide, Manslaughter, Reckless Driving, and DUII.
Previous Chronicle coverage posted at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 29
Oregon State Police (OSP) investigators are seeking the public's assistance following a deadly crash along Highway 26.
At approximately 6:05 a.m. Friday, OSP troopers and emergency personnel responded to the two vehicle crash on Highway 26 near milepost 17, Stone Rd.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a Ford F250, operated by Trevor Lee, 33 of Sandy, was westbound at a high rate of speed when it hit the back of a GMC Sierra operated by an adult male. His name was not immediately available.
Lee was transported to the hospital with injuries.
The operator of the GMC Sierra was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
OSP is requesting that anyone who might have witnessed any abnormal driving from a white Ford F250, similar to the one in the attached photo, to contact the Oregon State Police Northern Command Center at 1-800-442-0776 or *OSP and refer to case # SP21-023396.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.