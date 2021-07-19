The Chronicle has reached out twice in the past two weeks to the St. Helens School District to determine the plans ahead for the new school year.
We have yet to receive any response. When we do, we'll pass along the new information.
Previous Chronicle coverage posted in late June.
“The path is clear for students to return to full time, in-person instruction next year," Oregon Department of Education Director (ODE) Colt Gill said. "Working together, we can harness this opportunity to rekindle joy and learning in the classrooms, auditoriums, and playgrounds across Oregon. Oregon schools are ready to once again be vibrant places for learners, staff, and their families.”
ODE today announced the Ready Schools, Safe Learners Resiliency Framework for the 2021-22 School Year. The Resiliency Framework helps school districts prepare their staff and campuses for the next academic year.
As Oregon enters the next chapter of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Resiliency Framework shifts public school districts to a more traditional, local decision-making model, so that communities can make the health and safety decisions that serve students best.
The framework also reflects Governor Kate Brown’s announcement Friday of her order lifting all remaining COVID-19 health and safety restrictions issued under Oregon emergency statutes, including the executive order for K-12 schools.
Shortly after the ODE announcement, the St. Helens School District sent an email to district parents saying that the ODE's Resiliency Framework helps school districts prepare their staff and campuses for the next academic year.
"In the weeks ahead, the St. Helens School District will be reviewing the newly-released guidance and engaging in conversations with our leadership team and Board of Directors about our plans for the upcoming school year," the email reads. "We will continue to keep you updated with future communications as details about the 2021-22 school year become available."
The key ODE Resiliency Framework pillars are:
- Oregon public schools will be returning to full-time, in-person instruction next school year.
- A focus on connecting and relationship building as staff and students move back into full-time, in-person instruction.
- Pre-pandemic instructional time requirements will be reinstituted.
- School districts and charter schools may continue to offer online programs for students at their discretion. The Department will engage in an inclusive process to update Oregon’s remote learning quality standards over the next school year.
- The vast majority of health and safety protocols, including face coverings and physical distancing in Ready Schools, Safe Learners guidance, which are currently mandatory, will move to advisory next academic year. The switch to advisory means school districts, public charter schools and private schools will have the option to implement, as appropriate, relevant advisory guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and the Oregon Health Authority, and may require face coverings, physical distancing and other measures.
- Key measures that remain required include: Maintaining a communicable disease plan, maintaining an isolation space in schools and submitting a plan for operation.
- This Ready Schools, Safe Learners Resiliency Framework for the 2021-22 School Year replaces Ready Schools, Safe Learners: Guidance for School Year 2020-21 version 7.5.2 issued on May 28, 2021. The Ready Schools, Safe Learners Resiliency Framework for the 2021-22 School Year becomes effective on June 30, 2021. The Resiliency Framework may be used for summer school 2021 as well as school year 2021-22.
“Schools have more than a year of practice on how to mitigate COVID-19 and create a welcoming and inclusive learning environment for students and staff,” Gill said. “Moving to an advisory framework is a logical progression from emergency state direction to local decision-making for keeping students and staff healthy within each school’s unique context.”
