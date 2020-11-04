Election 2020

UPDATED at 6:30 a.m. Nov. 4

The following are the unofficial results from the 2020 General Election in Columbia County.

For the complete printout, visit Columbia County Elections directly here.

Voter turnout: 80.30%

State Representative House District 31

Brad Witt (D): 14,083

Brian Stout (R): 16,359

Write-In: 41

County Commission, Position 1

Margaret Magruder: 15,721

Brandee Dudzic: 12,049

Write-In: 201

Incumbent Margaret Magruder showed an early lead over challenger Brandee Dudzic. Magruder was first elected in 2016 and has outlined livability, economic growth and efficient county services as her priorities in an earlier interview with the Chronicle.

County Commission, Position 3

Alex Tardif: 13,387

Casey Garrett: 14,450

Write In: 137

Early results indicated a close race between incumbent Alex Tardif and challenger Casey Garrett, with 828 votes separating the two and Garrett in the lead. Garrett is the director of general services for the county and Tardif was elected in 2016.

Judge of the Circuit Court, 19th District, Position 3 

Michael Clarke: 13,820

Jenefer Grant: 13,130

Write-In: 140

Early results show a close race, 483 votes put Michael Clarke in the lead over incumbent Jenefer Grant. Clarke is a practicing attorney and Grant has been a Columbia County Circuit Court judge since 2007.

St. Helens City Council, Position 2

Patrick Birkle: 3,177

Mark Gundersen: 2,771

Write-In: 80

Patrick Birkle shows an early 432-vote lead over Mark Gundersen at first count Tuesday night. Birkle has served on the budget committee and library board for St. Helens. Birkle previously served on the St. Helens School Board from 1997-2001.

St. Helens City Council, Position 4

Ginny Carlson: 2,823

Jessica Chilton: 3,149

Write-In: 64

Jessica Chilton is in an early lead Tuesday night, by 306 votes. She challenged two-term incumbent Ginny Carlson and her priorities include youth recreation and public safety, according to her campaign site.

Local measures 

5-278: Columbia County Gun Sanctuary Ordinance 27702

Yes: 15,285

No: 14,818

Only 18 votes divide this vote as of the 10:37 p.m. count Tuesday. This ordinance would prevent Columbia County from enforcing state, federal and local firearm regulations. Some firearms laws related to convicted felons, firearm crimes and court orders will still be followed. Violators will face civil penalties up to $2,000 per individual or $4,000 per corporation. 

5-283: Five Year Local Option Tax for Cemetery Operations 

Yes: 2,333

No: 3,473

This measure would approve a $0.05 tax per $1,000 of assessed property tax for five years to support the Rainier Cemetery District. The revenue would go toward new part time staff, equipment replacement and daily operational support for the district's 12 cemeteries. 

Columbia City City Council 

Four candidates ran for two open positions on the Columbia City City Council: Lyle Bluhm, Jeff Reinan, Frank Hupp and Katrina Claridge. The top two replace Sally Ann Marson and Karli Ebert.

Lyle Bluhm: 310

Jeff Reinan: 493

Frank E. Hupp: 346

Katrina Claridge: 460

Write-In: 23

Prescott Mayor 

Howard Allen: 4

Larry Hudnall: 6

Write-In: 35

Rainier City Council 

Michael Kreger was reelected; he ran unopposed. Positions 2 and 7 both had no candidates filed, but incumbent Jenna Weaver and newcomer Levi Richardson ran write-in campaigns for the other two open positions. 

Scappoose City Council 

Six candidates ran for three open spots on the Scappoose City Council. As number or ward does not designate them, the top three vote-getters will be elected to a four-year term.

Running for the open spots are incumbents Peter McHugh and Megan Greisen along with Tyler Miller, Peter Williamson, Marty Baldwin and Jeannet Santiago.

Tyler Miller: 1,686

Peter McHugh: 2,070

Peter Williamson: 797

Marty Baldwin: 1,677

Megan Greisen: 2,754

Jeannet Santiago: 1,223

Write-In: 91

Vernonia City Council 

Four candidates ran for two open spots on the Vernonia City Council: incumbents Susan Wagner and Bruce McNair along with Lorna Poetter and Grant Williams.

Loerna Poetter: 578

Bruce McNair: 413

Susan Wagner: 464

Grant Williams: 546

Write-Ins: 35

Uncontested

Bob Brajcich / Clatskanie Mayor

Gary Jones / Clatskanie City Council

Bruce Jolma /Clatskanie City Council

Bruce Holsey / Clatskanie City Council

Jerry Cole / Rainier Mayor

Scott Burge / Scappoose Mayor

Rick Scholl / St. Helens Mayor

Rick Hobart / Vernonia Mayor

Vickey Romph / Position 2 Prescott City Council

Michael Von Pinnon / Position 4 Prescott City Council

Paulette Ashline / Prescott Recorder

Keli Von Pinnon / Prescott Treasurer

