UPDATED at 6:30 a.m. Nov. 4
The following are the unofficial results from the 2020 General Election in Columbia County.
For the complete printout, visit Columbia County Elections directly here.
Voter turnout: 80.30%
State Representative House District 31
Brad Witt (D): 14,083
Brian Stout (R): 16,359
Write-In: 41
County Commission, Position 1
Margaret Magruder: 15,721
Brandee Dudzic: 12,049
Write-In: 201
Incumbent Margaret Magruder showed an early lead over challenger Brandee Dudzic. Magruder was first elected in 2016 and has outlined livability, economic growth and efficient county services as her priorities in an earlier interview with the Chronicle.
County Commission, Position 3
Alex Tardif: 13,387
Casey Garrett: 14,450
Write In: 137
Early results indicated a close race between incumbent Alex Tardif and challenger Casey Garrett, with 828 votes separating the two and Garrett in the lead. Garrett is the director of general services for the county and Tardif was elected in 2016.
Judge of the Circuit Court, 19th District, Position 3
Michael Clarke: 13,820
Jenefer Grant: 13,130
Write-In: 140
Early results show a close race, 483 votes put Michael Clarke in the lead over incumbent Jenefer Grant. Clarke is a practicing attorney and Grant has been a Columbia County Circuit Court judge since 2007.
St. Helens City Council, Position 2
Patrick Birkle: 3,177
Mark Gundersen: 2,771
Write-In: 80
Patrick Birkle shows an early 432-vote lead over Mark Gundersen at first count Tuesday night. Birkle has served on the budget committee and library board for St. Helens. Birkle previously served on the St. Helens School Board from 1997-2001.
St. Helens City Council, Position 4
Ginny Carlson: 2,823
Jessica Chilton: 3,149
Write-In: 64
Jessica Chilton is in an early lead Tuesday night, by 306 votes. She challenged two-term incumbent Ginny Carlson and her priorities include youth recreation and public safety, according to her campaign site.
Local measures
5-278: Columbia County Gun Sanctuary Ordinance 27702
Yes: 15,285
No: 14,818
Only 18 votes divide this vote as of the 10:37 p.m. count Tuesday. This ordinance would prevent Columbia County from enforcing state, federal and local firearm regulations. Some firearms laws related to convicted felons, firearm crimes and court orders will still be followed. Violators will face civil penalties up to $2,000 per individual or $4,000 per corporation.
5-283: Five Year Local Option Tax for Cemetery Operations
Yes: 2,333
No: 3,473
This measure would approve a $0.05 tax per $1,000 of assessed property tax for five years to support the Rainier Cemetery District. The revenue would go toward new part time staff, equipment replacement and daily operational support for the district's 12 cemeteries.
Columbia City City Council
Four candidates ran for two open positions on the Columbia City City Council: Lyle Bluhm, Jeff Reinan, Frank Hupp and Katrina Claridge. The top two replace Sally Ann Marson and Karli Ebert.
Lyle Bluhm: 310
Jeff Reinan: 493
Frank E. Hupp: 346
Katrina Claridge: 460
Write-In: 23
Prescott Mayor
Howard Allen: 4
Larry Hudnall: 6
Write-In: 35
Rainier City Council
Michael Kreger was reelected; he ran unopposed. Positions 2 and 7 both had no candidates filed, but incumbent Jenna Weaver and newcomer Levi Richardson ran write-in campaigns for the other two open positions.
Scappoose City Council
Six candidates ran for three open spots on the Scappoose City Council. As number or ward does not designate them, the top three vote-getters will be elected to a four-year term.
Running for the open spots are incumbents Peter McHugh and Megan Greisen along with Tyler Miller, Peter Williamson, Marty Baldwin and Jeannet Santiago.
Tyler Miller: 1,686
Peter McHugh: 2,070
Peter Williamson: 797
Marty Baldwin: 1,677
Megan Greisen: 2,754
Jeannet Santiago: 1,223
Write-In: 91
Vernonia City Council
Four candidates ran for two open spots on the Vernonia City Council: incumbents Susan Wagner and Bruce McNair along with Lorna Poetter and Grant Williams.
Loerna Poetter: 578
Bruce McNair: 413
Susan Wagner: 464
Grant Williams: 546
Write-Ins: 35
Uncontested
Bob Brajcich / Clatskanie Mayor
Gary Jones / Clatskanie City Council
Bruce Jolma /Clatskanie City Council
Bruce Holsey / Clatskanie City Council
Jerry Cole / Rainier Mayor
Scott Burge / Scappoose Mayor
Rick Scholl / St. Helens Mayor
Rick Hobart / Vernonia Mayor
Vickey Romph / Position 2 Prescott City Council
Michael Von Pinnon / Position 4 Prescott City Council
Paulette Ashline / Prescott Recorder
Keli Von Pinnon / Prescott Treasurer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.