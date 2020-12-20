Update Sunday, Dec. 20
OSP, Portland Police Bureau and the FBI's explosive technician teams are back on seen at the residence in Scappoose today. The teams are continuing the investigation and might need to do more controlled disposals. The neighboring homes have been evacuated.
Update Saturday, Dec. 19
OSP explosive technicians along with teams from the Portland Police Bureau and the FBI have successfully disposed of 4 devices during the execution of the search warrant at the residence. Neighbors are being notified that they may return to their homes. This investigation of this incident is on going and no further information will be released at this time.
Previous Chronicle coverage posted Saturday, Dec. 19.
A quiet Scappoose neighborhood is disrupted with law enforcement activity over the past two days.
According to Oregon State Police (OSP), the incident began Dec. 18, as troopers began to serve a search warrant at a residence in the 33000 block of Sequoia Street in Scappoose.
During the execution of the search warrant, Investigators encountered a substance that could present an explosive hazard. Investigators secured the scene and left to return in daylight hours with explosive experts.
This morning Dec.19, explosive experts returned to the home residence to start the mitigation of the hazard. The houses immediately neighboring the residence have been evacuated until the hazard has been removed. The residents were told they would be contacted by OSP, when they are able to return to their homes.
