Update posted at 1 p.m. Oct. 27
Three new cases of COVID-19 are reported in Columbia County by the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) as of Oct. 27. That increases the total case count in the county to 269.
The OHA reported 391 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 statewide, bringing Oregon's total to 42,808.
COVID-19 has claimed nine more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 664.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (3), Clackamas (35), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Coos (5), Crook (2), Curry (1), Deschutes (5), Douglas (9), Harney (11), Jackson (25), Jefferson (1), Josephine (2), Klamath (5), Lake (1), Lane (31), Linn (6), Malheur (10), Marion (72), Multnomah (72), Polk (3), Umatilla (22), Union (1), Wallowa (2), Wasco (1), Washington (50), Wheeler (1), and Yamhill (6).
Previous Chronicle coverage posted at 6:45 a.m.Oct. 27
Seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Columbia County on Monday, Oct. 26, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).
The day’s report ensures that the county is another week behind opening schools under the current metrics, which require Columbia County to report five or less new cases per week for three weeks.
The county’s total number of cases reported since the onset of the pandemic is 266. Of those 266, eight are considered currently infectious as of data from Thursday, Oct. 22, which means it’s been 10 or less days since the onset of symptoms.
As of Thursday, Oct. 22, there have been 14 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported since the pandemic began, according to the Columbia County Public Health Department.
Data from the county health department isolates cases within different zip codes. Within the county, St. Helens has reported by the highest total number of cases since the pandemic began, with 72 reported. Comparing the number of cases to the size of the community, however, Rainier has been hit the hardest, despite having reported 49 total cases since the onset of the pandemic.
On Friday, Oct. 23, the OHA announced the highest single day number of new cases statewide since the start of the pandemic at 550. Three of those cases were in Columbia County.
The OHA is urging Oregonians to rethink Halloween celebrations this year, amidst another spike in cases around the state.
“Trunk or Treat” events are recommended over traditional trick or treating, and staying in with members of your household is recommended over going out to mingle with people outside your household.
Follow the daily pandemic updates at thechronicleonline.com and see in-depth reports in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
