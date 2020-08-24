Update post at 12:45 p.m. Aug. 24
COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 420, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.
Oregon Health Authority reported 220 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 25,155.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (22), Columbia (1), Coos (1), Deschutes (1), Jackson (23), Jefferson (7), Josephine (1), Klamath (2), Lane (2), Malheur (7), Marion (33), Morrow (2), Multnomah (59), Polk (2), Umatilla (11), Washington (34), and Yamhill (12).
Previous Chronicle coverage posted at 7:15 a.m. Aug. 24
Columbia County had a total of 123 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, as of Sunday, August, 23, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA). The county has had one death related to the pandemic.
The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is unchanged from Saturday, August, 22, and remained at 417, the Oregon Health Authority reported, which also listed 231 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 24,937.
The new cases are in the following counties: Clackamas (19), Columbia (2), Coos (1), Deschutes (8), Jackson (13), Jefferson (1), Klamath (2), Lane (4), Linn (7), Malheur (28), Marion (41), Morrow (2), Multnomah (64), Polk (3), Umatilla (7), Washington (26), Yamhill (3).
