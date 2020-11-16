Update posted at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 16

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reports COVID-19 has claimed four more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 765.

The OHA also reported 781 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, Nov. 16, bringing the state total to 57,646.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (8), Benton (6), Clackamas (71), Columbia (5), Coos (4), Crook (1), Deschutes (35), Douglas (9), Hood River (3), Jackson (59), Jefferson (1), Josephine (2), Klamath (3), Lake (2), Lane (41), Linn (11), Malheur (5), Marion (103), Multnomah (231), Polk (16), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (10), Union (23), Wasco (1), Washington (118), and Yamhill (11).

Previous Chronicle coverage posted at 5:45 a.m. Nov. 16

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown's statewide freeze to slow the COVID-19 pandemic takes effect Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Columbia County saw 23 cases of COVID-19 since Friday, Nov. 13, according to the Oregon Health Authority. Statewide, the OHA reports 3,041 new cases through the weekend.

The state’s COVD-19 death toll has reached 761.

The governor's freeze is intended to prevent further surges and takes effect Wednesday. It will take a while before the impacts of the freeze can be seen, said Dr. Dean Sidelinger, state health officer, at a Nov. 13 press conference.

"The actions we're taking today don't have an immediate impact. So if everyone listened to us and stayed home for the weekend, we're not going to see cases drop on Monday," he said. "This will be weeks before we see that impact, but we need to take this action now because the consequences could be dire."

On Sunday, the OHA reported 868 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 56,880.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Benton (13), Clackamas (86), Clatsop (3), Columbia (8), Coos (5), Curry (2), Deschutes (13), Douglas (16), Gilliam (1), Harney (5), Hood River (7), Jackson (37), Josephine (4), Klamath (2), Lake (3), Lane (57), Lincoln (2), Linn (6), Malheur (12), Marion (176), Multnomah (184), Polk (18), Umatilla (47), Union (19), Wasco (6), Washington (110), and Yamhill (26).

On Saturday, Nov. 14, the OHA reported COVID-19 had claimed six more lives in Oregon and the number of cases that day reached 1,097.

The confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Nov. 14 are in the following counties: Baker (11), Benton (17), Clackamas (144), Clatsop (5), Columbia (11), Coos (14), Crook (8), Deschutes (47), Douglas (23), Grant (1), Harney (2), Hood River (3), Jackson (109), Jefferson (11), Josephine (9), Klamath (20), Lake (2), Lane (77), Lincoln (10), Linn (34), Malheur (19), Marion (59), Morrow (6), Multnomah (146), Polk (15), Umatilla (39), Union (5), Wasco (17), Washington (191), and Yamhill (37).

On Friday, Nov. 13, the OHA reported 1,076 new cases and seven COVID-19 deaths.

The new cases reported Nov. 13 are in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (18), Clackamas (95), Clatsop (1), Columbia (4), Coos (6), Crook (3), Curry (1), Deschutes (28), Douglas (26), Gilliam (1), Harney (6), Hood River (2), Jackson (91), Jefferson (15), Josephine (7), Klamath (4), Lake (4), Lane (77), Lincoln (2), Linn (15), Malheur (39), Marion (123), Morrow (3), Multnomah (247), Polk (14), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (40), Union (10), Wallowa (2), Wasco (3), Washington (148), and Yamhill (31).