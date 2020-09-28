Update posted at 12:15 p.m. Sept. 28
Columbia County's latest COVID-19 cases continue to spike.
The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported Monday, Sept. 28, that the county had eight new cases.
The only pandemic-related death in the county occurred in early August.
The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is unchanged from Sunday, Sept. 27 and remains at 547, according to the OHA.
Oregon Health Authority reported 181 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 32,994, as of Sept. 28.
The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (4), Clackamas (13), Clatsop (5), Columbia (8), Deschutes (13), Douglas (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (13), Jefferson (6), Lane (26), Malheur (6), Marion (12), Morrow (6), Multnomah (21), Polk (2), Umatilla (11), Wasco (4), Washington (24), and Yamhill (5).
Previous Chronicle coverage posted at 7:15 a.m. Sept. 28
Columbia County COVID-19 cases have topped 170, now at 171, according to the Oregon Health Authority, as of Sunday, Sept. 27
The county's only pandemic-related death occurred in early Auguat.
The OHA said COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 547 and there were 242 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Sep. 27, bringing the state total to 32,820.
The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (10), Clatsop (8), Columbia (6), Coos (1), Deschutes (15), Douglas (5), Grant (1), Jackson (9), Jefferson (5), Lake (1), Lane (24), Lincoln (1), Linn (3), Malheur (10), Marion (26), Morrow (1), Multnomah (72), Polk (1), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (14), Wallowa (1), Wasco (3), Washington (23).
