Columbia County Public Health Department has scheduled additional free COVID-19 vaccination and booster clinics.

The drive-thru clinics will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Jan. 6 through Jan. 16 at the Columbia County Fairgrounds, 58892 Saulser Road in St. Helens.

First doses, second doses, and boosters of Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available for adults and children (ages 5+).

Those attending will need to bring their physical or digital vaccination card, if possible, and wear clothes that you can easily slip your arm out of. Participants do not need appointments, and pre-event registration is not necessary. Masks are required.

If you need a ride to the clinics or have questions, call Columbia County Public Health at 503-397-7247.