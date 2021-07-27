Update posted at 6:45 p.m. July 27

OHA recommends universal mask use for all public indoor settings

In responses to a large jump in cases and hospitalizations and new national guidance calling for masking measures to prevent the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant, the Oregon Health Authority today is recommending universal mask use in public indoor settings throughout the state to protect Oregonians from COVID-19.

“Today’s reported sharp rise in cases and hospitalizations in Oregon are sobering reminders that the pandemic is not over, especially for Oregonians who remain unvaccinated,” said Dr. Dean Sidelinger, state epidemiologist and state health officer.

“The highly contagious Delta variant has increased tenfold in the past two weeks in Oregon, and it is now estimated to be associated with 80% of the new cases in Oregon. The use of face masks provides significant protection for individuals who are unvaccinated as well as an additional level protection from a small but known risk of infection by the virus for persons who have already been vaccinated.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people who are vaccinated with currently available vaccines are protected from the virus and the circulating variants, including the Delta variant that is now seen in the majority of Oregon’s new cases.

OHA’s recommendation aligns with the CDC’s new guidance issued today that everyone, including fully vaccinated persons, wear a mask in public indoor settings. OHA’s recommendation applies statewide, and not just areas with higher infections and high transmission, as cases have increased across the state in recent weeks due to the Delta variant.

OHA is continuing to call on local community and public health leaders, and businesses, to encourage vaccination and masking to prevent new outbreaks in areas of substantial and high transmission.

Previous Chronicle coverage posted at 2:15 p.m. July 27

Oregon's COVID-19 cases and deaths have taken one of the largest surges since the state reopened in late June.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reports five new COVID-19 related deaths, raising the state’s death toll to 2,843 and 1,032 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, July 27, bringing the state total to 216,875.

While the OHA continues to encourage all Oregonians who are eligible to make a plan to get vaccinated as soon as possible, Sidelinger said state is also reviewing updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to assess opportunities for alignment in Oregon based on the increased cases and hospitalizations.

On Monday, July 26, health officials in Multnomah, Clark and Washington counties issued a recommendation that everyone, with or without the COVID-19 vaccinations, start wearing face coverings in all indoor public spaces again to slow the sharp surge in COVID-19 cases.

Vaccinations in Oregon

The OHA reported that 5,018 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on July 27. Of this total, 2,672 doses were administered on July 26 and 2,346 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on July 26.

The seven-day running average is now 4,594 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,644,312 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,779,091 first and second doses of Moderna and 179,508 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,474,186 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,300,081 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 3,009,645 doses of Pfizer, 2,287,600 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 259, which is 52 more than rwported Monday, July 26. There are 77 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 19 more than Monday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (14), Clackamas (72), Clatsop (13), Columbia (13), Coos (4), Crook (8), Curry (5), Deschutes (35), Douglas (63), Gilliam (1), Grant (1), Harney (2), Hood River (4), Jackson (107), Jefferson (19), Josephine (19), Klamath (18), Lake (2), Lane (92), Lincoln (13), Linn (27), Malheur (9), Marion (112), Morrow (4), Multnomah (74), Polk (24), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (112), Union (19), Wallowa (3), Wasco (9), Washington (98) and Yamhill (30).

Oregon’s 2,839th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on July 22 and died on July 24 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,840th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on July 12 and died on July 23 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,841st COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on July 16 and died on July 25 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,842nd COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old man from Polk County who tested positive on July 15 and died on July 24 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,843rd COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on July 15 and died on July 25 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

OHA does not report the vaccination status of people in our daily update of COVID-19 related deaths. However, statewide data show that people who remain unvaccinated are at much greater risk of infection and severe illness.

In June, 92% of the 7,241 COVID-19 cases and 94% of the 63 COVID-19-associated deaths occurred in unvaccinated Oregonians. On the first Thursday of each month, OHA publishes an update on vaccine breakthrough cases identified in Oregon.

The findings shared in the OHA's last report, from July 1, indicate that this number remains very small when compared to the more than 2.2 million people who have completed a COVID-19 vaccination series.