Following the CDC revised guidelines statement, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said the state will follow the federal guidelines.
"Starting today, Oregon will be following this guidance, which only applies to fully vaccinated individuals," Brown stated in a video release. "That means Oregonians who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear masks or social distance in most public spaces. Oregon will follow suit and will still require that masks be worn while on public transportation, in hospitals and health care clinics, correctional facilities, and long-term care facilities."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued new mask wearing guidelines.
The CDC said those people who are fully vaccinated can stop wearing masks outdoors and in most indoor settings.
The revised CDC guidelines state that fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.
According to the revised CDC guidelines, in general, people are considered fully vaccinated:
- Two weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine.
The CDC's revised guidelines still call for everyone to wear face coverings in crowded indoor settings, such as planes, buses and in hospitals.
The CDC states that people still need to follow guidance at their workplace and local businesses.
- If you travel, you should still take steps to protect yourself and others. You will still be required to wear a mask on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States, and in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations. Fully vaccinated international travelers arriving in the United States are still required to get tested within 3 days of their flight (or show documentation of recovery from COVID-19 in the past 3 months) and should still get tested 3-5 days after their trip.
- You should still watch out for symptoms of COVID-19, especially if you’ve been around someone who is sick. If you have symptoms of COVID-19, you should get tested and stay home and away from others.
- People who have a condition or are taking medications that weaken the immune system, should talk to their healthcare provider to discuss their activities. They may need to keep taking all precautions to prevent COVID-19.
Oregon reaction
The Oregon Senate Republicans releases a statement calling for Gov. Brown and Oregon OSHA to follow the revised CDC guidelines.
For months, science has shown that vaccinated people do not pose a threat to others by spreading the virus, the Oregon Senate Republicans said in a release. Yet, Oregon OSHA still requires masks in places of business for those who have been vaccinated.
“At nearly every turn, Oregon has moved the slowest to follow the science," Senate Republican Leader Fred Girod (R-Lyons) said. "On reopening our schools, our economy, and now masks. The science is clear that vaccinated people do not spread the virus and do not need masks. The Governor should immediately direct OSHA to update its permanent mask mandate to come inline with this guidance."
No word yet from Governor Brown's office about the latest CDC face covering guidelines.
