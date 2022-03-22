Update posted at 6 a.m. March 23
The system-wide phone outage that Columbia County offices were experiencing has been resolved.
County offices can again make and receive external calls.
"We appreciate your patience during this outage," county officials stated in a Facebook post.
Previous coverage posted March 22
Columbia County offices are currently experiencing a system-wide outage that is affecting the ability to make and receive external calls, according to a release from Columbia County.
The county's provider has identified the issue and is working on a resolution.
"Thank you for your patience," the county's release states.
