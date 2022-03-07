Update at 12 p.m.
All lanes of Highway 30 at Logie Trial are now open.
Update posted at 11 a.m.
West bound lanes of Highway 30 at Logie Trail have been reopened following an earlier fatal traffic crash. East bound traffic getting by along the shoulder.
Details of the crash had not been released as of this update.
Update posted at 9:45 a.m.
Highway 30 at Logie Trail Road south of Scappoose remains closed in both directions following a multiple vehicle traffic crash earlier this morning. Oregon State Police confirm one person has died in the crash.
Use alternative routes.
Previous coverage posted at 8:45 a.m.
A multi-vehicle crash has closed Highway 30 at Logie Trail in both directions.
