Update posted at 10:45 a.m.
Highway 30 at Gable Road has reopened following an earlier multiple vehicle crash.
Update posted at 9:20 a.m.
The following information in from St. Helens Police concerning the traffic crash at Highway 30 and Gable Road.
All lanes of the Highway are currently closed and will remain closed until approximately 10 a.m. Avoid the area and use alternative routes.
St. Helens Police are on scene and being assisted with the investigation and traffic control by Oregon State Police and Oregon Department of Transportation.
One individual is being transported to a Portland area hospital. The investigation is ongoing.
Previous Chronicle coverage posted at 9 a.m.
Highway 30 at Gable Road in St. Helens was closed for a time Wednesday morning due to a multiple vehicle traffic crash.
Details about the crash were pending from investigating officers. There has been no report on injuries.
