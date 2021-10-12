Update posted at 3:10 p.m.
Fraze has been located and is now in custody.
Previous coverage posted at 2:30 p.m.
St. Helens police are seeking the location of Eithan Fraze, a 19-year-old male believed to currently be in the St. Helens area.
Fraze ran from St. Helens police at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12, in the area of Columbia Boulevard and Sunset Boulevard. Fraze was last seen wearing all black. He is the suspect in a burglary and has outstanding warrants for his arrest.
Police centered an early afternoon search for Fraze in the Sunset Boulevard neighborhood west of Highway 30 using officers from Columbia County Sheriff's Office, Oregon State Police and Columbia City. A K-9 was also used in the search.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Eithan Fraze, you are asked to contact St. Helens Police at 503-397-1521.
