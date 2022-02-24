FDA pulls contaminated formula
Light snow fell early Thursday morning across Columbia County, challenging drivers and forcing many schools to delay normal starting times.
The St.Helens, Scappoose, Rainier, and Clatskanie School Districts were operating on a two-hour delay early in the morning, but as the adverse weather conditions continued, closed schools for the day.
Bennett Road along Highway 30 at St. Helens was closed for a time due to a traffic crash. First responders urge drivers to prepare for slick travel conditions and drive accordingly.
The National Weather Service is forecasting a transition over the next few days with warming temperatures and rain showers.
