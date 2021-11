Update posted at 10:30 a.m. The following information has been provided by Oregon State Police.

The Oregon State Police Trooper, who was injured in the police incident on highway 30, has been identified as Trooper John Jeffries. Trooper John Jeffries started with the Oregon State Police in March of 2021, after retiring from the FBI after 20 years of service. Trooper Jeffries is currently duty stationed at the St. Helens worksite.

Trooper Jeffries and his wife have spent the last 25 years in Portland, Oregon where they raised their two sons. Trooper Jeffries has spent his life in service to the public. The Oregon State Police asks that you respect the family’s privacy at this time. We also ask for your prayers for Trooper Jeffries, his family, his friends as well as the entire OSP family.

Previous coverage posted at 5:30 a.m.

An Oregon State Police (OSP) Trooper was rushed to a Portland hospital in critical condition after he was stuck by a fleeing driver during a pursuit.

OSP released limited details of the incident that unfolded along Highway 30 four miles north of St. Helens. According to OSP, at approximately 3:31 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, OSP Troopers were involved in a police incident involving a fleeing suspect on Highway 30 milepost 31 west of St. Helens. OSP said the suspect vehicle rammed an OSP patrol car and struck an OSP Trooper.

A Life Flight helicopter was requested by responding officers at the scene, but due to adverse weather conditions, the helicopter was not immediately available. The trooper was taken by ground ambulance to Portland's Emanuel Hospital in critical condition. The identity of the trooper has not been released.

Details about the fleeing driver also had not been immediately released by investigators.

The investigation is being handled by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. The Chronicle has reached out to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office for additional information.

Multiple police and medical crews responded to the scene of the incident. Highway 30 was shut down for several hours. The highway was reopened at approximately 1:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12.

