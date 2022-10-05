Update posted at 10 a.m.
The following details have been released by Columbia River Fire & Rescue.
On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 12:36 a.m. crews were dispatched to the Columbia Hills Retirement Center on Pittsburg Road in St. Helens for a 3-alarm fire. Approximately six units of a thirty one unit complex suffered heavy fire damage and multiple apartment units had heavy smoke damage.
A total of thirty one apartment units were evacuated, which ultimately displaced all the residents in each of the units. Firefighters had the fire under control within two hours of the time of the call.
First arriving units found six heavily involved units on fire, shortly after an explosion occurred within the structure throwing fire and debris across a large area of the complex. Crews attempted to suppress the fire while conducting search and rescue.
Firefighters then pulled six people out of the building; unfortunately, one of those residents succumbed to their injuries, resulting in a fatality. Several occupants were then transported to Portland area hospitals for further evaluation. One police officer and one firefighter sustained non-life- threatening injuries and were also evaluated at Portland hospitals and have since been released.
Local and state fire investigators are on scene conducting the fire investigation.
We extend thanks to the staff at Spring Meadows who managed the situation with calm efficiency, making sure the vulnerable residents were transported safely and housed for the foreseeable future. Residents are also being supported by the Red Cross.
Crews remained on scene throughout the evening and will continue monitoring to prevent any additional fire spread as well as conducting salvage and overhaul.
We were assisted by Scappoose Fire, Clatskanie Fire, Vernonia Fire, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, Portland Fire & Rescue, AMR, Oregon Department of Forestry, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Scappoose Police Department, St. Helens Police Department, Columbia River PUD, NW Natural, Columbia County Emergency Management and Columbia County Rider bus service. Several private citizens responded and offered assistance as well.
The district is incredibly busy with the fire investigation and will not be conducting any press conferences. We will post additional press releases as we have further updates.
Update posted at 8 a.m.
The manager of the Columbia Hills Retirement Center confirms that one person has died and several others were taken to hospitals following a three-alarm fire at the facility on Pittsburg Road in St. Helens.
Tiffany Padula, manager of the center, said she was not at liberty to identify the person who died. The center has 32 residents, who are 62 and older, and most have disabilities, she said. Firefighters pulled five residents out of windows, she added.
Padulahe said the cause of the fire was not yet known but an investigator would be on the scene later in the day.
Padula, who became manager two years ago and has worked at the center for 5-1/2 years, said she believed the center was built in the 1980s and did not know whether there had been a fire there before.
She did not know whether there had been renovations in the building other than a restructuring of one unit after damages that were not fire-caused.
She said each unit in the center had a smoke detector and was unsure of the number of fire extinguishers. There are two fire drills a year in the building, she added.
Previous coverage posted at 6 a.m.
A three-alarm fire at the Columbia Hills Retirement Center at 36050 Pittsburg Road in St. Helens has sent several people to the hospital.
One person has died, according to a report from Portland television station KPTV.
Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) crews rushed to the scene of the fire shortly after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5.
"We had multiple fire victims along with multiple victims transported to Portland area hospitals," a CRFR Facebook post states.
The residents of the retirement home were being transported to a local hotel, "where they can get some rest and further Red Cross assistance," CRFR stated.
One police officer and a firefighter suffered minor injuries at the scene of the fire, according to the KPTV report.
The cause of the fire and estimated amount of damage was not immediately available.
